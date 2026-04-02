HBO Max Sets ‘Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic’ Behind-the-Scenes Special

It seems as though “Harry Potter” fans’ summoning charms have worked, as HBO Max has set a behind-the-scenes special for this Sunday.

Narrated by Nick Frost, “Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic” will feature interviews with John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer and crew members about casting their Harry, Ron and Hermione — Dominic McLaughlin, Alistair Stout and Arabella Stanton.

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“It’s been 25 years since audiences first walked the hallowed halls of Hogwarts. Now, this exclusive special offers an inside look at the epic scale and meticulous care behind HBO’s new Harry Potter series – told through the lens of the artists, craftspeople and technicians bringing J.K. Rowling’s beloved books to life for a new generation,” per the logline. “Featuring interviews with members of the casting, production design, costume design and creature effects teams, the special chronicles the extensive process behind finding our new Harry, Ron and Hermione – while celebrating the awe-inspiring commitment to detail and immense talent that has come together to fill out this extraordinary world.”

Thursday’s news of the BTS special comes just a week after HBO dropped the first trailer for its series adaptation of the books. Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys has since confirmed that subsequent seasons will not be released on an annual basis due to the show’s scale.

The TV adaptation was first announced back in 2023, when HBO renamed its streaming service to Max (which has since been rebranded back to HBO Max). Production then began at Leavesden Studios in July 2025 and — as of now — only Warwick Davis is set to reprise his role from the original eight movies. Directed by Mark Mylod, his fellow executive producers include showrunner Francesca Gardiner, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, David Heyman and author J.K. Rowling. Hans Zimmer also notably serves as composer.

“Harry Potter” premieres Christmas Day on HBO and HBO Max.