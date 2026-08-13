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‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Finale Viewership Slides 2% From Premiere With 21 Million Viewers

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The fight for the Iron Throne invited a bloody battle while two major characters met their fate

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Emma D'Arcy in "House of the Dragon" (Credit: HBO)
Emma D'Arcy in "House of the Dragon" (Credit: HBO)
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“House of the Dragon” closed out its third season to solid ratings.

The Season 3 finale, which aired Sunday, Aug. 9, brought in 21 million viewers globally across HBO and HBO Max, according to live-plus-three-day internal viewing figures from Warner Bros. Discovery, with over 11 million of those views coming from in the U.S.

That’s down just 2% compared to the three-day viewership for the Season 3 premiere, which scored 21.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max in late June. Viewership for the Season 3 opener was down 8% from the Season 2 premiere, which scored 23.4 million within the same timeframe.

Season 3 has averaged over 34 million global viewers so far. Its viewership is holding steady with Season 2’s during the same period of time within 2%. Season 2 averaged 35 million global views during the same time period. Globally, Season 3 of “House of the Dragon” is on pace to be one of HBO’s top 3 returning series in the history of HBO Max.

Emma D'Arcy in "House of the Dragon" (Credit: HBO)
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Back in 2024, the Season 2 finale had a series high viewership of 8.9 million viewers on its Sunday debut night, but since then HBO has shifted to sharing viewership data across three days.

Likewise, the Season 2 premiere drew 7.8 million viewers across platforms on Sunday night alone, which, at the time, marked the streamer’s largest single-day audience to date. The Season 1 premiere scored 9.986 million viewers in August 2022.

The Season 3 finale featured the bloody Battle of Tumbleton, which saw Ulf’s betrayal to Team Black take form while a major antagonist met his fate. Another major character also met their maker.

“House of the Dragon” has already been renewed for a fourth and final season. Seasons 1-3 of “House of the Dragon” are now streaming on HBO Max.

Larry David’s “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” also ended its seven-episode run on the same day “House of the Dragon” concluded Season 3. The series averaged approximately 4 million U.S. viewers, according to internal data from Warner Bros. Discovery. It’s also on pace to become he second most-watched HBO comedy launch in the history of HBO Max.

Editor’s note: This story was update to reflect the finale viewership of 21 million views.

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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior reporter at TheWrap, covering the business and content of creators, streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

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