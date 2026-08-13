‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Finale Viewership Slides 2% From Premiere With 21 Million Viewers

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“House of the Dragon” closed out its third season to solid ratings.

The Season 3 finale, which aired Sunday, Aug. 9, brought in 21 million viewers globally across HBO and HBO Max, according to live-plus-three-day internal viewing figures from Warner Bros. Discovery, with over 11 million of those views coming from in the U.S.

That’s down just 2% compared to the three-day viewership for the Season 3 premiere, which scored 21.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max in late June. Viewership for the Season 3 opener was down 8% from the Season 2 premiere, which scored 23.4 million within the same timeframe.

Season 3 has averaged over 34 million global viewers so far. Its viewership is holding steady with Season 2’s during the same period of time within 2%. Season 2 averaged 35 million global views during the same time period. Globally, Season 3 of “House of the Dragon” is on pace to be one of HBO’s top 3 returning series in the history of HBO Max.

Back in 2024, the Season 2 finale had a series high viewership of 8.9 million viewers on its Sunday debut night, but since then HBO has shifted to sharing viewership data across three days.

Likewise, the Season 2 premiere drew 7.8 million viewers across platforms on Sunday night alone, which, at the time, marked the streamer’s largest single-day audience to date. The Season 1 premiere scored 9.986 million viewers in August 2022.

The Season 3 finale featured the bloody Battle of Tumbleton, which saw Ulf’s betrayal to Team Black take form while a major antagonist met his fate. Another major character also met their maker.

“House of the Dragon” has already been renewed for a fourth and final season. Seasons 1-3 of “House of the Dragon” are now streaming on HBO Max.

Larry David’s “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” also ended its seven-episode run on the same day “House of the Dragon” concluded Season 3. The series averaged approximately 4 million U.S. viewers, according to internal data from Warner Bros. Discovery. It’s also on pace to become he second most-watched HBO comedy launch in the history of HBO Max.

Editor’s note: This story was update to reflect the finale viewership of 21 million views.