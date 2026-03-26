Jimmy Fallon Struggles to Explain 6-7 to BTS After Audience Interruption: ‘It Doesn’t Have a Definition’ | Video

BTS‘ return appearance on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday night was hijacked briefly by the 6-7 meme, leaving host Jimmy Fallon struggling to explain the trend to the confused stars.

The group appeared on “The Tonight Show” to celebrate the release of their new album, “Arirang.” It is the band’s first group release since the members each put a pause on their BTS activities to fulfill their mandatory, 18-month South Korean military duties. With that in mind, Fallon asked the group what the best part was about getting to reunite and live together again as roommates while they recorded the album in Los Angeles.

“Just eating together, because we actually lived together for like six, seven years,” BTS member RM replied, only for his mention of “6-7” to elicit a sudden round of applause and excited hand gestures from the “Tonight Show” crowd. RM was quick to express his confusion over the audience’s reaction, asking Fallon, “What on Earth is this? What is this thing?”

“Don’t… don’t worry about ‘6-7,’” Fallon replied as he struggled to explain the infamously inexplicable meme over his audience’s overwhelmingly loud cheers. “I don’t know how to describe it! I know what it is, but it doesn’t have a definition. There’s no explanation for ‘6-7,’ and I think you won’t have to worry about it in a couple months.”

Moving on from his audience’s brief hijacking, Fallon asked BTS which of them proved to be the messiest roommate during the recording of “Arirang.” The band’s members were to quick to give that title to Jung Kook.

“We spent two months together, and he had the biggest room. We all had our rooms, and he had the biggest rooms and he had two [luggage bags], but [they were] open on the floor for two months,” RM said, explaining that Jung Kook never fully unpacked his bags. As a result, whenever his bandmates wanted to talk to him in his room, they ended up having to walk around his suitcases.

Elsewhere in the interview, BTS gifted Fallon a pair of slippers to commemorate both their return to the “Tonight Show” and the warm welcome he has always given them. The group’s members all wore similar slippers Wednesday because, as they explained to Fallon, “In our country, when you come to somebody’s house, you have to wear slippers.”

Fallon, for his part, welcomed them to their “home away from home.”