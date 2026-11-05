Jimmy Fallon Suppresses a Laugh After ‘Reverse Jan. 6’ Joke About GOP’s Midterm Losses

Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but laugh at his own monologue joke Wednesday evening as he mocked the GOP for its sweeping losses in the midterm elections.

The late night host touched on Tuesday’s blue wave during the new episode of “The Tonight Show,” kicking off the episode with a jab at President Donald Trump.

“President Trump couldn’t do it with the [Lincoln Memorial] Reflecting Pool, but last night he turned the whole country blue,” Fallon said, prompting cheers and applause from his studio audience. “Last night, history was made, as the Democrats delivered stunning upsets in Republican strongholds across the country and took control of the House and Senate.”

Fallon then lobbed a couple of zinger’s the president’s way, noting Trump was so upset by the election results that he “didn’t even want to get out of his tanning bed.”

“Democrats flipped seven Senate seats, including in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas,” Fallon said. “You know it’s a tough night for Republicans when they lose the Waffle House states.”

After shouting out the history-making elections, including Keisha Lance Bottoms becoming the first-ever Black woman elected governor and Chris Pappas becoming the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate, Fallon quipped that it was “a total blue wave caused by an orange president.”

Here’s where Fallon zeroed in on the wider Republican Party, joking, “The Republicans lost the House and the Senate. There’s going to be so many Republicans leaving the Capitol, it’ll look like a reverse January 6th.”

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This drew a big reaction from his “Tonight Show” audience, with several attendees audibly cackling in response to the dig. Fallon himself was pretty tickled by the comment, as he swallowed a giggle as he attempted to move on with his monologue.

“According to a report last night, Trump was so furious he briefly lost the ability to speak,” Fallon went on. “Republicans were like, ‘Where was this a month ago?’”

He added: “Meanwhile, after the results came in, Trump got online and posted, ‘I wasn’t on the ballot, and if I was, we would’ve won in a landslide.‘ It’s fun. It’s like having President Shaggy – ‘It wasn’t me! North Carolina? It wasn’t me.’”

Fallon then took a moment to roast Trump for claiming he’d become “Mr. Veto” if Republicans lost, suggesting that the president wasn’t able to spell the word “vote.”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m ET on NBC.