Jimmy Kimmel compared the Trump administration to the crime sprees in the new Grand Theft Auto video game, joking that at least in the game, players can “commit any crime you want consequence free” without having to work for the president.

During Thursday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian touched on the mania surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI, highlighting how even the White House got in on the cultural phenomenon.

“The official White House Twitter account got on the bandwagon today. They posted a GTA-style video featuring clips of the president set to the song ‘Money for Nothing,’ which is his personal mantra, as you know,” Kimmel ripped. “If you don’t know the game, what you do is you go on missions. It’s a very realistic digital fantasy world and you can commit any crime you want consequence free – without having to work in the Trump administration.”

As Kimmel’s studio audience erupted into laughter, he added: “It’s incredible.”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel addressed “the few complaints about this new version,” sharing how some players are upset that they can no longer sleep with prostitutes in the game.

“There are no prostitutes and people are upset about it and publicly admitting that they’re upset about it,” he said. “I said the same thing when Donkey Kong Jr. came out. I was like, ‘What happened to all the hookers?’”

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Kimmel noted that is was “hard” these days to explain to kids that when “we were growing up, the most violent thing that happened in a video game was the car hit the frog.”

The late night host wasn’t the only person to comment on the violence on GTA VI. As we previously reported, several Fox News hosts voiced their concerns over the brutality in the game, suggesting it created “a breeding ground for this kind of violence.”

“There is a discussion of can you blame video games for some of the violence we’ve seen, but there’s also discussion of the role video games play in perpetrating violence,” Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany said. “There have been many cases where people have communicated on these platforms before they commit an atrocity. My husband was saying today that there was this fad that he was reading about of other people watching YouTube to see how other people play video games. These places can be a breeding ground for this kind of violence.”

This criticism won’t likely deter users from the game, as early economist estimated that 1.5 million people would end up missing work to play it on Thursday.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.