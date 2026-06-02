Jimmy Kimmel Renews Attack on Spencer Pratt’s LA Mayor Bid With Mock Campaign Ad: ‘A Ridiculous Choice’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel renewed his attack on Spencer Pratt‘s bid for Los Angeles mayor, blasting “The Hills” star as “a ridiculous choice.”

The comedian addressed the California primary during Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where he shared he had “no idea” how Pratt emerged as a serious contender in the mayoral race.

“I mean, I get why people are mad, but has anyone ever made a good decision when they’re mad? Ask any divorce lawyer,” Kimmel said. “Mad is the difference between an amicable separation and your Rivian ending up in the pool.”

As Kimmel went on, he noted that there were countless celebrities who would make better mayors than Pratt, shouting out Steve Guttenberg, Weird Al Yankovic, Magic Johnson and the “Accidentes billboard guy.”

“Literally anyone from the cast of ‘The Hills’ would be a better mayor than Spencer Pratt,” he continued. “This is a ridiculous choice for mayor of Los Angeles, but I do have to admit he makes some pretty good ads.”

At this moment, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors cut to a mock campaign ad, highlighting some of Pratt’s more cringe-worthy reality TV moments.

“For decades, L.A. has been run by career politicians. It’s time for real change,” the fake campaign ad touted. “L.A. needs a leader with no experience in anything at all. … Spencer Pratt will heal this city with thousands of crystals he was unable to sell.”

The mock spot added: “Let the world know just how f–king stupid you are.”

Before moving on, Kimmel noted, “24 hours from now, we will find out whether or not we have to pay attention to Spencer Pratt for the next five months here.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.