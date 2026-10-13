Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back After Trump Calls Him a ‘Loser’ for Rally Size Crack: ‘Let’s Do It Again’

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Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump after the president blasted him as a “loser” for making a dig about his rally size.

During Monday’s monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian addressed Trump’s remarks at a Saturday rally in Clarksville, Tenn., where the president called the late night host a “loser” and “crooked.”

“This loser, Jimmy Kimmel. What a loser,” the president said in a clip aired on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “I had just left Texas or somewhere. The place is packed. And maybe it was Ohio, place is packed. He said, ‘Donald Trump had a sparsely attended [rally].’ I said, ‘Sparsely attended?!’ They had to walk thousands of people – they couldn’t get into the [event]. These guys are crooked people. They’re losers.”

In response to the call out, Kimmel quipped, “Do I really sound like that? Be honest.”

“Of all the things I said about him last week. Of all the many moronic and criminal words and deeds I detailed, that’s what bothers him?! Me pointing out the fact that his rallies have empty seats??” Kimmel said. “Well, in that case, let’s do it again. There were many empty seats at the rally. So many empty seats.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors then cut to images of empty seats at Trump’s rally.

“There were even empty seats at the rally where he complained about me saying he had empty seats at the rally,” Kimmel said. “He keeps claiming the reason there are empty seats in the back and the top is because the people love him so much they make their way down to the front. Isn’t it interesting that that never happens at a Lakers game? People just moving up to the front. But it does at an event controlled by the United States Secret Service.”

Kimmel then claimed that the president’s rallies were “not at full capacity,” much like “Trump’s cognitive function.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue below. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

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Kimmel is not the only figured to face Trump’s wrath over rally coverage. Last week, Trump called for media outlets to be arrested over rally coverage, blasting it as a “disservice.”

“The Ohio Arena was already full to the brim — and yet these people were still trying to get in,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The New York Times said, ‘There were empty seats’ when, in fact, there were none, and thousands of people had to be turned away. The New York Times, and many other Artificial Media Outlets, should be arrested for their dishonesty and disservice to our Country. When Bernie Sanders has 500 to 1,000 people, they make it sound like it’s the biggest event that ever took place. When PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP has 50,000 people, they make it sound like nobody showed up!”