Jimmy Kimmel Stuns Audience With Theory Trump Could Leave White House Early

Jimmy Kimmel stunned his studio audience by suggesting that President Donald Trump could be preparing to leave the White House “sooner than we think” following his Oval Office proclamation.

During Thursday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the late night host touched on Trump’s decision to make the Oval Office a national monument in order to protect the historic space from any changes after he leaves office. Kimmel was particularly perplexed by the decision, calling out that the timing of the proclamation followed the Midterm Elections, where Democrats flipped both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“Trump also signed his first proclamation since the blood bath on Tuesday and it is to turn the Oval Office into a national monument so that no future president can remove any of his crap,” Kimmel said. “That’s right. His historic Diet Coke button will be preserved for many generations to come.”

As Kimmel went on, he mocked Trump for being concerned about his “spray-painted gold” sconces and knickknacks.

“He turned the Oval Office into the gift shop at the Liberace Museum,” Kimmel added. “And now he wants to keep it like that forever. He doesn’t want anyone to change it – ever. Why do this now? Why do this right after the midterms?”

At this moment, Kimmel floated his theory, which prompted an audible reaction from those in the crowd: “Maybe he’s planning to leave sooner than we think?”

After this remark, the taping attendees could be heard saying “whoa!” in response. Kimmel didn’t back down, however, proceeding to call Trump’s changes to the Oval Office more of “a skid mark” than a landmark.

“And let me tell you something, buddy,” Kimmel said. “On January 20th, 2029, we are going to yank that crap down and throw it out faster than Melania moves back to New York.”

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What Kimmel didn’t mention is that Trump repeatedly warned leading up to the midterm elections that Democrats could try to impeach him if they took control of the House and Senate – which they did. Nonetheless, on Thursday, Trump assured he was “not even a little bit concerned” about possibly being impeached, adding, “I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did that.”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.