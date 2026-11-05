Jimmy Kimmel Gets Loud Audience Reaction With ‘Just Shut Up’ Message to Trump Over Midterm Excuses

Jimmy Kimmel sounded off on Donald Trump’s excuses for the GOP’s poor performance during the Midterm Elections, telling the president point-blank to “just shut up.”

The late night host further commented on Tuesday’s blue wave during Wednesday’s episode for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he took aim at Trump for deflecting blame for his party underperforming.

“And, in the face of defeat, he is doing what he does best, blaming everyone other than him,” Kimmel said. “He absolved himself of all responsibility. He wrote, ‘I wasn’t on the ballot. And if I was, we would have won in a landslide.’ Oh, shut up. Just shut up, please.”

At this moment, Kimmel’s studio audience erupted into cheers, whistles and applause. Kimmel then doubled down on his criticism of Trump, adding, “I mean, give us a break for one day and shut that ridiculous mouth. You are such a spoiled child. Did you ever learn anything about manners or sportsmanship or simple common decency? Nothing is ever your fault.”

The comedian then dished out a reality check to the president, highlighting that “every Republican pretty much everywhere, everywhere but the deepest of the deep red sea, lost.”

“That’s not because of you?” he continued. “All your big handpicked candidates lost. You picked Darline Graham to run in South Carolina. You ran Thom Tillis out of the Senate. You backed that pathetic Ken Paxton in Texas. You went all in on Vivek Ramaswamy and his disgusting campaign ad. And if you hadn’t picked Mr. Charisma JD Vance to be your vice president, Republicans would still have that Senate seat they lost in Ohio last night.”

Kimmel didn’t stop there, blasting Trump’s theory that Republicans lost because he wasn’t on the ballot as “such crap.”

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“You were on the ballot. You’re like dog hair. You’re on everything,” he ripped. “You’ve infected every nook and cranny of our lives. You divided this country like no one ever divided it before. The only time you ever brought us together was yesterday when we all teamed up to get rid of you.”

This remark prompted another big reaction from the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” audience, once again bursting out into noise and clapping.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.