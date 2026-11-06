‘The Daily Show’ Rips Ted Cruz for His ‘Dramatic’ Response to Democrats’ Midterm Wins

Jordan Klepper poked fun at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) for his dramatic response to Democrats’ widespread midterm election wins, roasting the prominent Republican for his “dramatic” reaction.

During Thursday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” the comedian touched on Cruz’s video message following election day, which saw his own state turning blue after senator-elect James Talarico and governor-elect Gina Hinojosa‘s respective wins.

“It’s two days since the midterms wrapped up, and the blue wave continues to wash over America,” Klepper said. “The Democrats are up to 252 House seats and counting. They pulled ahead in the Alaska Senate race, they’re even on the cusp of winning a Senate seat in Mississippi. I didn’t even know Mississippi had Democrats. It’s like finding out McDonald’s serves a risotto. It just doesn’t seem right.”

He added: “And over in Texas, Democrats flipped everything. They flipped the governor. They flipped the State House. They even flipped George Strait. He’s George Gay now. It’s the blue wave!”

As Klepper went on, he noted that this week was “a somber time for the few Republican survivors.” Here’s where the “Daily Show” editors cut to footage of Cruz bemoaning the GOP’s election day losses.

“Texas is blue. That is a hard sentence to utter,” Cruz said in the footage. “As we sit here today, I am the only statewide elected Republican who remains in Texas.”

Klepper, poking fun at the senator’s history of being out of the state during major weather emergencies and natural disasters in Texas, hit back: “At least until 2:30, when my flight to Cancun takes off.”

“I mean, this video was so dramatic,” he continued. “He makes it sound like he’s taking shelter in a zombie apocalypse. ‘If you’re watching this video, it’s probably too late. I may already be a trans Muslim.’”

However, as Klepper highlighted, Cruz wasn’t the only Republican “coming to grips with how devastating the wave was.”

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In a compilation round-up, conservative pundits Tucker Carlson, Jesse Watters and Megyn Kelly were all seen criticizing the GOP’s poor performance, with some placing blame at President Donald Trump’s feet.

“This is becoming an actual crisis,” Klepper said. “If Trump’s base is abandoning him, his inner circle has got to close ranks. JD Vance, you’re Trump’s constitutionally appointed wingman. Back up your boy.”

Yet, as the “Daily Show” pointed out, even Vance had criticism for the administration, blaming the Iran War for the Republican Party underperforming on Tuesday.

“I will say, I applaud JD Vance for having the courage to come out against the war one day after 70 million voters came out against the war,” Klepper quipped.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.