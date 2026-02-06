Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Trump for Saying ICE Feels Bad About Killing Renee Good and Alex Pretti: ‘How Dare You?’

Jimmy Kimmel skewered Donald Trump on Thursday night over the president’s new interview with NBC’s Tom Llamas, in which he says ICE feels bad about killing Renee Good and Alex Pretti — while calling both Minneapolis victims “no angel.”

“They literally are angels,” Kimmel pointed out in his ABC monologue. “First of all, you don’t know anything about those people. How dare you weigh in on what they were or what they weren’t? Keep your stupid thoughts in your diaper where they belong on this subject. And secondly, while we’re identifying angels, Jeffrey Epstein was your best friend, so maybe leave angels out of the conversation.”

After Trump said ICE feels worse than anybody over the pair’s shooting deaths, the comedian continued, “A lot of people would think it would be the parents or the spouses or the children of the victims — but then, there are a lot of people who don’t have a brain that’s shrunken down smaller than one of an Oompa-Loompa’s balls.”

Kimmel then poked fun at Trump’s litigious nature, noting: “Trump said so many dumb and embarrassing things during the interview, he may have to sue himself for another $10 billion. But the good news is, we only have three more years of this left.”

When Llamas broached the subject of Trump potentially running for a third term — despite that being prohibited by the Constitution — the president smiled and said it would be less exciting if he gave the journalist the answer he wanted to hear.

“I feel like I speak for the vast majority of Americans when I say we are ready for our lives to be so much less exciting,” Kimmel responded. “I think we would enjoy going back to a country where we don’t all feel like we’re in the back of the bus from the movie ‘Speed’ morning, noon and night.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, the late night host referred to Trump as “Scammy Faye Bakker” after his National Prayer Breakfast appearance and poked some light fun at Olympic curling. Check it out in the video, above.

Trump’s full “NBC Nightly News” interview is set to air on Super Bowl Sunday.