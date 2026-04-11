Labrinth Blasts ‘Euphoria,’ Explains Why His Music Will Not Appear in Season 3: ‘I Don’t Let People Treat Me Like S–t’

Labrinth, the singer who worked closely with the “Euphoria” team for seasons one and two, offered more insight into why his music will not be featured in the third season, writing in an Instagram story on Saturday that “I don’t let people treat me like s–t.”

“People will comfortably lie in this industry and still call themselves honest people. So no cap, I decided to remove whatever music I had in it,” he began. “I spoke to HBO, as far as I know, we are cool. I left because, last truth, when I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me, but I don’t let people treat me like s–t.”

Representatives for “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and HBO did not immediately respond Saturday to requests for comment.

The artist, who is best known for creating the show’s sound and tone as well as for the song “All For Us,” previously hinted at discord with the show’s production team. “I’m done with this industry. F–k Columbia. Double f–k ‘Euphoria.’ I’m out. Thank you and good night x,” he wrote in a since-deleted Story in March. That message was shared nearly a month before the season’s debut.

In July 2025 Labrinth announced he would be working alongside Hans Zimmer for the show’s third season.

“It’s an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson,” Zimmer said in a statement at the time. “Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music.”