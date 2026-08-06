TikToker Lala Sadii to Lead Her Own Scripted Series in the Works at Disney

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Disney is in development on a scripted series centered on TikToker Lala Sadii.

Sadii, the 23-year-old social media star with 25.7 million followers on TikTok, is attached to star in and executive produce a new live-action scripted series in the works at Disney Channel and Disney+.

Inspired by Sadii’s real-life social media phenomenon, “Lala IRL” aims to give a behind-the-scenes look at her meteoric rise as well as the costs that come with it.

The official logline is as follows: “Before she became a social media superstar, Lala Sadii was just a girl trying to fit in like everyone else. But now, as millions hang on her every post, she’s got plenty to navigate: jealous classmates, intrigued friends who’d love just a little of her clout, concerned siblings, and strict parents who are absolutely going to lose their minds if they find out what she’s been up to.”

Peter Paige (“The Fosters,” “Good Trouble”) serves as writer, executive producer and director for “Lala IRL,” with Sadii attached as a non-writing EP.

Additional EPs include Lauren Gellert, Billy Mann and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy and Lisa Fahrenholt.

The development order comes as Disney continues to invest in creators, with Hulu also in development on a comedy series centered on media personality Jake Shane.

In the project, Shane will play a version of himself in the untitled series in development with 20th Television, which has “Hacks” co-creator Lucia Aniello attached to write and executive produce the pilot of the half-hour comedy series.