‘Lanterns’ Lands Among Top 5 HBO Max Series Premieres With 9.3 Million Viewers

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DC Studios’ “Lanterns” debuted among the top five series premieres on HBO Max.

The series, which stars Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler, scored 9.3 million global viewers within its first three days of availability across HBO and HBO Max. Of those viewers, 6.6 million viewers were within the U.S.

The viewership marks DC Studios’ top series premiere on HBO Max, and outperformed some of the debuts of “It: Welcome to Derry,” “The Penguin” and “True Detective: Night Country.”

“It: Welcome to Derry” went on to average 27.1 million viewers while “The Penguin” and “True Detective: Night Country” went on to average 19.8 million and 17.5 million global viewers, respectively.

For comparison, the “It: Welcome to Derry” premiere episode garnered 5.7 million viewers within three days of viewing and closed out its first season with 6.5 million viewers. Likewise, “The Penguin” generated 5.3 million cross-platform viewers in the U.S. over its weekend debut.

In “Lanterns,” Pierre stars as new recruit John Stewart while Chandler stars Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery with cosmic ties as they investigate a murder in the American heartland, per the official logline.

“Lanterns” Season 1 follows Chandler’s Hal Jordan years after he took on the powers of a Green Lantern and is saddled with training his future replacement, John Stewart.

In addition to Pierre and Chandler, “Lanterns” stars Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Laura Linney, Poorna Jagannathan, Ulrich Thomsen, Jason Ritter and Nathan Fillion.

The eight-episode series drops Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.