Netflix Drops ‘Lord of the Flies’ Trailer From ‘Adolescence’ Co-Creator

The “Lord of the Flies” series from “Adolescence” co-creator Jack Thorne got a new trailer on Monday ahead of its May 4 premiere in the U.S.

The four-episode adaptation of the classic 1954 novel by William Golding previously aired on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and Stan in February. It stars young actors David McKenna, Winston Sawyers, Lox Pratt, Ike Talbut and Thomas Connor, amongst many other lost boys who’ve crash-landed on a tropical island.

“As a society, we’re having a conversation right now about boys,” Thorne told Tudum. “We’re losing a generation of boys, and we’re losing it because of the hate they are ingesting — because it is an answer to their loneliness and isolation.”

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“I hope it takes people back to the book, and I hope it allows people to lean into what the book really is, in my opinion — a difficult and dangerous account of who we are and what we’re capable of,” the writer added.

“They learned that they didn’t have to present a character and say the lines like you might in a school play, that the character [would come] out of what they were doing,” director Marc Munden said of the cast. “They watched each other act, learning from one another, and everyone tended toward a higher level of performance as a result of that.”

Thorne and Munden both executive produce alongside Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell for Eleven. The series is an Eleven and One Shoe Films production, backed by international distributor Sony Pictures Television.

“Lord of the Flies” hits Netflix on May 4.