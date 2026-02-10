‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Star Boards Telemundo’s ‘La Casa de los Famosos’

“Love Island USA” is crossing over with Telemundo’s “La Casa de los Famosos.”

Kenny Rodriguez, who starred in “Love Island USA” Season 6, will make his Spanish-language TV debut as he joins the upcoming season of Telemundo competition series “La Casa de los Famosos.”

Rodriguez was first introduced on reality TV appearing in “Love Island USA” during the summer of 2024, when the Peacock reality dating show broke through to mainstream audiences. He also appeared in spinoff series “Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” which debuted the following summer.

Rodriguez will join previously announced “La Casa de los Famosos” Season 6 cast members Caeli, Jailyne Ojeda, Kunno, Laura Zapata, Lupita Jones and Yina Calderón. Additional cast member reveals are forthcoming.

Born in New York City to Dominican parents, Rodriguez will bring a competitive edge to “La Casa de los Famosos” as he competes alongside other celebrities for the coveted cash prize while living in isolation from the outside world.

Rodriguez was recently in the public eye following his abrupt breakup with “Love Island USA” star JaNa Craig, with whom he dated on the show. The pair were still together during the filming of “Love Island: Beyond the Villa.”

“Love Island: Beyond the Villa” was renewed for a second season, but the next installment will follow the Season 7 islanders, meaning that Rodriguez will no longer be part of the cast.

Produced by EndemolShine Boomdog, part of Banijay Americas company, for Telemundo, “La Casa de los Famosos” is produced the executive production of SVP of unscripted content Adrián Santucho and Telemundo EP Pancho Calvo. Frank Scheuermann, Julia Tradd and Erika Vargas serve as executive producers for EndemolShine Boomdog, while Pablo Alonso serves as showrunner.

The new season of “La Casa de los Famosos” premieres Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. ET.







