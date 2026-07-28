Mike Flanagan in Talks to EP Henry Cavill’s ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Amazon Series

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Mike Flanagan is in talks to showrun, write and direct the British tabletop game Warhammer 40,000 into a television series for Amazon MGM Studios, starring Henry Cavill.

The showrunner and filmmaker signed an exclusive overall deal with Amazon in March to produce and develop original television series for the studio. This series would be Flanagan’s second following his “Carrie” adaptation set to premiere in October.

Amazon declined to comment to TheWrap.

Cavill has been attached to star and executive produce a Warhammer 40,000 adaptation since December 2022. Amazon secured global rights to the popular intellectual property from Games Workshop.

The “Man of Steel” actor has discussed his longtime love for the game and called the opportunity “to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception … quite the honour and the responsibility.”

Warhammer 40,000 is set in the distant future, where humanity faces threats driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods.

Flanagan is represented by WME, VanderKloot Law and Bespoke Publicity.

Flanagan’s multi-year deal is in collaboration with his Red Room Pictures banner, which just wrapped production on “Carrie” for the streamer. The Stephen King adaptation marks his first series under the new partnership.

He is best known for his horror adaptations, but the “Warhammer 40,000” series will be his first game adaptation.

The filmmaker’s next King adaptation will be the 1980 novella “The Mist” for Warner Bros. Flanagan is set to write and direct the adaptation. His script for “Clayface,” based on one of Batman’s most iconic villains, was also made by Warner Bros. and will get a theatrical release this Halloween. He’s also writing, directing and producing “The Exorcist: Martyrs” for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures.