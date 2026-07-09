‘MobLand’ Season 2 Locks Paramount+ Premiere Date Amid Tom Hardy Kerfuffle

After more than a month of shifting conversation around Tom Hardy’s role in the future of “MobLand,” Paramount+ has announced the official release date for the show’s second season.

Hardy returns alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren for “MobLand” Season 2, set to premiere on the streamer on Friday, Sept. 18. Paramount+ also released a teaser for the new season, which shows Hardy’s crime family fixer Harry Da Souza back in action.

“This hasn’t exactly been a wonderful 24 hours for me, yeah?” Da Souza says at the start of the trailer. “I’m under a lot of pressure.”

You can watch the full teaser below.

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This opening line mirrors the real-world drama that has surrounded “MobLand” since news broke in late May that Hardy would reportedly not return to the series for a third season after being let go due to onset issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios and others.

A month after, in late June, Hardy was back on board for “MobLand” Season 3. This news followed the actor meeting with Butterworth and executive producer David Glasser in London that mended issues and paved the way for his return, according to media reports.

It should be noted that “MobLand” does not yet have a greenlight for Season 3. That will likely depend on the performance of this coming season.

All this drama came in the interim between the premiere season of “MobLand,” which released in early 2025, and the first look at the show’s second season.

“The ten-episode second season will see the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable ‘fixer’, must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify,” a synopsis from Paramount+ reads. “As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.”

Joining Hardy, Brosnan and Mirren in the cast are Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer and Toby Jones. Ronan Bennett created the series, with Butterworth serving as showrunner.

“MobLand” is commissioned by Paramount+ and produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. The series is executive produced by Glasser, Butterworth, Hardy, Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Keith Cox.