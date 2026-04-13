‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Swaps Sophie Thatcher for Talia Ryder as Production Begins

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” has cast Talia Ryder as its new lead, according to multiple media reports. Ryder will play the role that Sophie Thatcher was originally set to play. Due to scheduling conflicts tied to delays around the project, Thatcher was unable to move forward on the series.

After a delay last fall, the Prime Video series has started filming.

Ryder will star in Season 2 opposite of Mark Eydelshteyn, known best for “Anora.” Eydelshteyn and Ryder will take over the titular roles of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, respectively, from Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Prime Video declined to comment.

Based on the 2005 action-comedy of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” follows two everyday people who agree to throw their old lives away and become anonymous assassins for a shady and mysterious organization. To protect their identities and avoid suspicion, they have to live as a married couple with their partner. The 2024 adaptation quickly became a critical darling, receiving 16 Emmy nominations for its first season, including nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Glover and Outstanding Lead Actress for Erskine.

It’s not just the series leads who will be different in Season 2. Anna Ouyang Moench, known for her work on “Severance” and “Beef,” will serve as the showrunner and writer of Season 2, a role that was previously held by Francesca Sloane. Even the central city has changed. Whereas Season 1 took place in New York, Season 2 is shooting in Los Angeles. The change was made after the production received a $22.4 million tax credit from the California Film Commission to relocate.

Work on Season 2 of the Prime Video original was paused last September. The delay was reportedly due to a casting issue. No other cast members have been announced at this time.