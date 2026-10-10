Nicolas Cage Says He ‘Probably’ Won’t Work With Amazon Again After Refusing to Sign an AI Waiver for ‘Spider-Noir’

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Nicolas Cage shared he will likely not work with Amazon again after refusing to sign an AI waiver for the short-lived series, “Spider-Noir.”

The actor, who played Ben Reilly/The Spider on the recently canceled Prime Video superhero series, gave insight into his relationship with the streamer during an appearance at New York Comic Con’s “Spotlight” panel Saturday.

“Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI,” Cage told the crowd. “I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it’s like, connect those dots! I’m not a member of their club. I didn’t sign the waiver to let them use AI on ‘Spider Noir.’ I’m probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that’s okay.”

A representative for Prime Video did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Spider-Noir” was canceled by Amazon’s Prime Video last month, mere days before it scooped up 11 Emmy Award nominations. Additionally, the series brought in a notable 2.6 billion minutes viewed in its first six weeks on the streamer.

Despite the confusion, Cage seemed at peace with the cancellation, writing in a statement, “For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man. Onwards, upwards, inwards.”

Not to mention, Cage is ready to move onto his next project: “True Detective” Season 5. At this same panel, Cage shared that he was set to do “another season of television,” before name dropping the anthology crime drama.

“My agent’s out there somewhere listening,” Cage first told the crowd. “You can only do so many movies back to back to back, and necessity is the mother of invention.”

He added: “You can connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don’t do too many movies back to back to back. So I think I’m probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of ‘True Detective.’”

A representative for HBO declined to comment on the casting.