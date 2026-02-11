Nicole Kidman Is Back on the Hunt for a Serial Killer in First Trailer for ‘Scarpetta’

Nicole Kidman is on the hunt for a serial killer placing her neighborhood in danger as Kay Scarpetta in Prime Video’s new crime thriller series.

“Scarpetta” is based on Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling Kay Scarpetta book series, developed and written for television by Liz Sarnoff.

Kidman stars as Scarpetta, who returns to her post as chief medical examiner after some significant time away from the job. “Second time’s the charm,” she says in Wednesday’s teaser as she makes her oath to rejoin the force.

The trailer also flashes back to a young Scarpetta, played by Rosy McEwen. The first murder case that Scarpetta investigates back on duty in the present day timeline is eerily similar to the one that made her leave the job altogether in 1998.

“I came back to this job because I didn’t like the way I left things the last time around,” Kidman’s character admits. “Second chances, pretty hard to resist, right?” Bobby Cannavale’s Detective Pete Marino then asks.

Kidman is joined by Jamie Lee Curtis as her sister Dorothy Farinelli, as well as Cannavale, Simon Baker and Ariana DeBose. McEwen, Amanda Righetti, Jake Cannavale and Hunter Parrish portray the past versions of Kidman, Curtis, Cannavale, and Baker’s characters, respectively, in the ’90s timeline.

After two women’s deaths near the train tracks, the town whispers that there may be a serial killer on the loose. Scarpetta is convinced that the current case and her first one have too many commonalities for them not to be connected.

Cornwell’s 29 novels in the Scarpetta series have sold over 120 million copies worldwide since the character’s debut in 1990.

“Scarpetta” is executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Jamie Lee Curtis through Comet Pictures, writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff through Sarnoff TV, author Patricia Cornwell through P & S Projects, as well as Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber through Blumhouse Television.

“Scarpetta” premieres on Prime Video March 11.