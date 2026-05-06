Prime Video Scolds ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Fans for Disrupting Movie Set

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” fandom is a little too ravenous for Prime Video’s taste, as set videos from the upcoming film finale have started circulating online.

Production picked up for the movie spinoff of Prime Video’s YA series recently, and unofficial fan videos from set have viewers theorizing about the plot of Belly and the Fishers final chapter.

“We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew,” Amazon Prime Video’s official ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty” X account wrote Tuesday. “We’re working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it’s ready to be shared.”

Created and adapted from Jenny Han’s book trilogy, plot details for the film finale have not yet been revealed. Videos shared online show Belly (Lola Tung) and her love interest Conrad (Christopher Briney) embracing on the beach in Cousins.

Prime Video’s message to fans Tuesday also included a message reading “Privacy Please,” written in the sand.

This is not the first time “The Summer I Turned Pretty” fandom has been scolded by the streamer. Prime Video threatened to ban fans for “hate speech or bullying” of the cast and crew days ahead of the premiere of Season 3 last summer.

The show’s social media account posted a list of community guidelines at the time, which read, “we have a ZERO tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech. If you engage in any of the following you will be banned.” The community guidelines warned against “hate speech or bullying,” “targeting our cast or crew” and “harassing or doxxing members of the community.”

The series, which follows Belly’s love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno), drew 70 million viewers for the premiere of its third and final season within 70 days of its release last July.

We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew. We’re working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it’s ready to… pic.twitter.com/SDtGlwhGvg — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) May 5, 2026

Han told TheWrap last December that she had always envisioned Belly and the Fishers story ending with a movie. The author and creator is set to direct the film, after making her directorial debut with an episode in Season 3.

“It was my vision for quite some time, but now all the pieces have kind of come together,” she said of the movie, which she is set to write alongside Sarah Kucserka. “The series was all building towards Belly and Conrad’s reunion, and I just didn’t want to take away from that.”