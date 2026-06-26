Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Maday Celebrate New WOW Presents Plus Series With a Takeover | Exclusive

Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Maday are ready to end Pride Month with a weeklong WOW Presents Plus programming takeover — and a new original series.

Starting June 29, the couple will be appearing in a selection of World of Wonder’s digital offerings, including “Couple$ for Ca$h,” “Binge Queens,” “Wait, What?” and “Fashion Photo Ruview.” Their episodes will even feature some behind-the-scenes tidbits from Raven’s cameo in “Stop! That! Train!”

“Strap in — the lesbians are taking over! As longtime fans of World of Wonder, we are thrilled to collaborate with WOW Presents Plus,” the pair shared in a Friday statement. “Lesbian visibility in media is vital, and being able to bring our authentic selves and our love to these incredible shows is such a fun way to celebrate our community.”

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“Raven has been a beloved part of the World of Wonder family for years, and we’re so excited to continue collaborating with them and their wife Miranda,” WOW co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato added. “Watching them hijack shows on WOW Presents Plus is just a hilarious first taste of what’s to come from this new creative partnership.”

While their upcoming original project doesn’t have a name or release date just yet, the streamer teased that “the new series promises to bring a uniquely lesbian point of view to the platform’s programming.”

Raven and Miranda have been married since 2020 and often find themselves going viral with their podcast, “Tea Time with Raven and Miranda.”