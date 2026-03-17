‘RJ Decker’ Adds Tamera Mowry-Housley, Rich Sommer and Johanna Braddy as Guest Stars | Exclusive

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Rich Sommer and Johanna Braddy are among a slew of actors guest starring on ABC’s newest procedural “R.J. Decker,” TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Mowry-Housley, Sommer and Braddy will appear in the freshman season of the Scott Speedman-led series alongside Dawnn Lewis, Tony Plana, Rizwan Manji, Keith Powell, Olga Merediz, Andy Favreau and Joseph Lee Anderson.

Mowry-Housley will guest star as Louise Verdon, a wife whose lavish lifestyle puts her in the center of Decker’s next investigation, while Sommer and Braddy guest star as husband and wife, Bryce and Molly, who seek R.J.’s help after their family receives death threats.

Lewis will appear as Lucy, Decker’s sharp and savvy conditional release officer (a.k.a parole officer) while Plana plays Baltazar Cruz, a proud outspoken Cuban exile known for his commanding presence and strong opinions. Likewise, Manji will guest star as Alan, an endearingly clueless boss who gets pulled into his employee’s growing crisis and Powell stars as Bob, a wealthy husband who seeks R.J.’s help after suspecting his wife is cheating.

Merediz will appear as Isabel Mora, a kind but blunt abuelita who is instrumental in helping R.J. on a local case. Favreau will guest star as Orlando “Lando” Van Allen, a trophy husband who lives under a cloud of suspicion arising from his wife’s murder investigation, while Lee Anderson appears as Terrence, a son frustrated by his father’s unsolved murder who hires R.J. to find the killer.

In “R.J. Decker,” Speedman stars as the titular character, a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida, per the official logline.

In addition to Speedman, “R.J. Decker” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody “Mel” Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish” Aiken and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Hailing from 20th Television and inspired by Carl Hiaasen’s novel “Double Whammy,” “R.J. Decker” is showrun, written and executive produced by Rob Doherty (“Elementary”). Additional EPs include Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Jason Tracey and Paul McGuigan, who also directs. Scott Speedman serves as a producer.

The series premiere of “R.J. Decker” debuted to 11.44 million viewers across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, digital platforms and linear encores through six days.

“R.J. Decker” premieres Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.