‘Rooster’ Recruits 2.4 Million Viewers, HBO’s Most-Watched US Comedy Debut in Over 10 Years

Bill Lawrence’s “Rooster” debuted as HBO’s most-watched comedy premiere in the U.S. in over 10 years.

“Rooster,” which premiered March 8 on HBO, reached 2.4 million U.S. cross-platform viewers in its first three days of availability, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day viewing figures and internal data from Warner Bros. Discovery. Since its premiere, the audience for “Rooster” has grown four times since premiere night.

The debut of “Rooster” is about on par with premiere viewership of “DTF St. Louis,” debuted to 2.5 million viewers in the U.S. across three days of viewing across HBO and HBO Max. In its second week, however, “DTF St. Louis” grew 12% from its first week with 2.8 million viewers.

While “DTF St. Louis” is considered a mystery drama, “Rooster” outpaces the debuts of HBO’s recent comedy series, including “The Chair Company,” which scored 1.4 million U.S. cross-platform viewers in its first three days since its October premiere.

Created by co-showrunners Lawrence and Matt Tarses, “Rooster” is set on a college campus centering on an author’s (Steve Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive). The series also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai.

More to come …