Rudy Pankow Takes His Next Step From ‘Outer Banks’ to ‘Reminders of Him’: ‘A Pride and Joy’

Warning: This story contains spoilers for “Outer Banks”

Rudy Pankow made a name for himself as one of the fan-favorite stars in the first four seasons of “Outer Banks” on Netflix. Now, he’s bringing his charm to the big screen as the titular “Him” in Vanessa Caswill’s “Reminders of Him.”

“I’m so blessed to be part of telling stories that really hit you and you feel it in the heart. I’m excited to be taking my next steps forward,” he told TheWrap at Clarins’ Night of Extra at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Friday night. “The cast was amazing, they made me feel very safe. A healthy environment all around.”

Pankow stars alongside Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers in the Colleen Hoover adaptation, playing the late son of Lauren Graham and Bradley Whitford’s characters who have been left to raise their granddaughter in his absence. But what do his real-life loved ones think about seeing the 28-year-old actor take on such ill-fated roles?

“I spoke to my parents, they’re not unaware of what happens to all the other characters I’ve played,” he explained. “They understand why I love to play these characters, which I find as a responsibility because this is a real thing that people have to go through. It’s a pride and joy to play.”

Indeed, Pankow’s JJ met a similar demise in Season 4 of “Outer Banks,” which returns for a fifth and final season later this year on Netflix.

“Season 1, the writers told me there was a chance that one of the Pogues was going to die. As the series progressed, I was kind of getting the inkling that it might be JJ,” he revealed. “Then Season 4 came around and everyone got the scripts, so I found out the same time they did.”

And while he’ll be watching to see how the story plays out, does Pankow ever revisit his old stomping grounds? “With my work, when I’m done with it, I’ll go watch it at the premiere, but then I leave it be,” he shared.

The Clarins beauty event was a celebration of their new Extra-Firming Energy Moisturizer, complete with a performance by Maroon 5. Notable guests included Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Brooks Nader, Samara Weaving, Zach Shallcross, Kaity Biggar, Quenlin Blackwell, Kiana Madeira, Thomas Doherty, Nadine Bhabha, Rafael Cebrián, Jaxson Dart, Candice Swanepoel, Leah Kateb, Leven Rambin, Sonia Mena, Spencer House, Jesse Metcalfe, Janette Ok, Hayley Law, Tyler Blackburn, Garcelle Beauvais, Ryan Vincent, Tanner Novlan, Madison Pettis, Noah Fearnley, Gavin Leatherwood, Lucky Blue Smith, Nara Smith, Caylee Cowan, Ashley Hollis, Julie Benz and Malin Åkerman.

“Reminders of Him” is now playing in theaters.