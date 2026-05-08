‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens Reveal Their Motivation Behind Returning for ‘All Stars 11’

A twist so nice they did it twice, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is bringing back its Tournament of All Stars format for Season 11. However, this time around, only two queens from each bracket will advance to the semi-finals — as seen in Friday’s two-episode premiere on Paramount+.

A’keria C. Davenport, Dawn, Lucky Starzzz, Morgan McMichaels, Morphine Love Dion and Mystique Summers make up the Orange Bracket. They will be followed by April Carrión, Aura Mayari, Crystal Methyd, Salina EsTitties, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Vivacious in the Pink Bracket, with the Purple Bracket’s Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Jasmine Kennedie, Joey Jay, Kennedy Davenport, Sam Star and Shuga Cain rounding out the cast.

As always, RuPaul has final say over who comes out on top, but she’ll once again be joined by Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison on the judging panel, with special celebrity guest judges Brian Tyree Henry, Bronwyn Newport, Christina Ricci, Cooper Koch, Evan Mulrooney, Gina Gershon, Jamal Sims, Janelle James, Juno Temple, Kate Hudson, La Toya Jackson, Law Roach and Reneé Rapp along the way.

For AS11, we’ve got representation from 10 main seasons, as well as four former All Stars — and even two queens who’ve competed up North on “Canada’s Drag Race.” But what exactly drew these fan-favorite contestants back into the competition? See what a majority of the cast told TheWrap, below:

Dawn (Paramount+) Dawn

“I felt somewhat misunderstood on Season 16, at times. There would be people who said they didn’t understand my concepts or where I was coming from. But the thing is, to me, I didn’t always need a concept, I didn’t need to come from anywhere. It was just fun! So I wanted to come back to really show that I can reference, I can have more significant concepts and I can be a bit more drag-y. Like, I’m Dawn and I do my sickening thing.”

Mystique Summers (Paramount+) Mystique Summers

“‘Bitch, I am from Chicago’ comes up every single year. Everybody is quoting one of my catchphrases … Nowadays, the girls go in and are trying to say 50 million catchphrases. One episode will be this catchphrase, one episode another. OK, so you’re all just trying to throw everything at the wall? Like, just let it come naturally. Me, I just start talking, and if I start rambling, just going crazy, you will get s–t.”

April Carrión (Paramount+) April Carrión

“My goal was to really be present in the werk room, to let everybody get to know me. In Season 6, there were a lot of queens and I was an early out. So coming back, it’s just getting my voice out there and my vision, just showing my growth.”

Aura Mayari (Paramount+) Aura Mayari

“A lot of girls say they don’t regret things from their past season, but I think it’s OK to have regrets. For me that season, there were a lot of insecurities, a lot of anxiety. I was going through a lot in my life during that time, so I felt like I wasn’t ready mentally to be there, but I took the opportunity because you never know. Coming back, I’ve had a lot more experience in the industry and also just understanding who I am as a person — my drive, my persona and my artistry.”

Crystal Methyd (Paramount+) Crystal Methyd

“It’s been quite a bit since my season, so I really wanted to hone my craft. Because I was so close to winning, I wanted to make sure that when I came back, it was the only possibility. So I’ve been touring, learning from all the girls I’ve been meeting along the way, and now I’m ready to apply it and show Ru.”

Salina EsTitties (Paramount+) Salina EsTitties

“I really wanted to showcase my growth, not only within my drag and fashion, but as a person. I think I’ve changed so much since my season. I felt like I was this little chihuahua trying to bark a big bark. Today, I feel like an actual bitch thriving. I’m excited, just allowing people to have a new experience.”

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Paramount+) Silky Nutmeg Ganache

“I like to compete, and I like to bring the bullfight. I like to bring the elephant feet out. I like to bring the cougar, the tiger, the bears, the lions — I like to bring that out. My original season, everybody said I sucked up the air out the room. But this time, I gave everybody a fair opportunity. Now, if the camera don’t grasp you or if you don’t interest the audience, it’s on you. It’s not because Silky was such a good personality. So this time, I let my natural star quality shine.”

Vivacious (Paramount+) Vivacious

“My goal was to show them that the Vivacious that existed back then is not the same Vivacious that you know now. Back when I did the show, it was a younger demand, in terms of what ‘Drag Race’ wants. I had to learn to adapt. It wasn’t the old-school way of regular drag. RuPaul changed the game completely. The show allows you to mentally dig deeper into yourself to want to be a better queen in terms of what you present. So it was really beautiful to come back, because I get to show that there is some evolution … This is not amateur race. Do it properly.”

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Paramount+) Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

“As prepared as I thought I was for my first run of the show, it was still quite jarring and I didn’t get the experience that I wanted nor did I get to show — not just who I am as a performer — but who I am as a person. I really want to give the world a better opportunity to get acquainted with me and show why I was cast in the first place.”

Jasmine Kennedie (Paramount+) Jasmine Kennedie

“The goal coming back was to do what I said I was gonna do my first time around! I think I talked a big game the first time, and I didn’t necessarily have as much to back her up with. This time, I definitely do. Also, I wanted to come back and actually see myself on TV. When I first started, I could tell that I was trying to hide the woman under the boy, and I’m just very happy to be able to come back and show my true self; to show that my drag and my makeup and everything just elevated and got better.”

Joey Jay (Paramount+) Joey Jay

“My goal coming back for All Stars was that I wanted to be really comfortable with my craft and have a good time. The first time, obviously, you don’t know how to prepare for something you’ve never done before. But I learned a lot, went home and just marinated. I was like, ‘When I wake up, I feel like we

can win All Stars’ … Now I have the resources to put together what I would like to do in this amount of time, and I would love to make magic.”

Kennedy Davenport (Paramount+) Kennedy Davenport

“My ultimate goal was to be good. You want to be fresh and allow your drag to speak evolution, so that was my purpose … I can’t wait to see it myself, cause I was so stupid.”

Shuga Cain (Paramount+) Shuga Cain

“My goal in returning was to come back looking gorgeous, younger and richer than ever, and I think I succeeded! That… and snatching the crown, of course.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 11 drops two new episodes every Friday on Paramount+, alongside corresponding episodes of “Untucked.”