Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Reunite for Disney+ Sailing Docuseries

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up onscreen once more, but not as Deadpool and Wolverine this time. Instead, they’ll just be themselves, as Disney+ has greenlit a new docuseries all about the duo’s sailing team.

The series comes from Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort and follows SailGP’s BONDS Flying Roos from Australia, which Jackman and Reynolds co-own. Per the official synopsis, the show will follow the team “across a global racing season defined by speed, pressure and high stakes – a stadium-style championship where identical 50-foot catamarans race in close-to-shore courses at speeds of up to 100 km/h.”

“This is our first collaboration since ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ and we once again anticipate action, comedy, heart but with a lot more water. And (fingers crossed) pirates. We hope there’s pirates in SailGP,” Jackman and Reynolds said in a joint Friday statement.

The docuseries remains untitled for the time being, but Jackman and Reynolds will be joined by Tom Slingsby, an Olympic gold medallist, America’s Cup winner, three-time SailGP champion and one of the most decorated sailors in history.

“Following Ryan, Hugh and the SailGP’s BONDS Flying Roos Australian team’s journey gives us a remarkable inside view of this thrilling sport and what it takes to compete at the highest level,” Eric Schrier, president of Direct-to-Consumer International Originals, Strategic Programming and Emerging Media, added.

The series marks the second one to follow a team co-owned by Reynolds. “Welcome to Wrexham,” which centers on Wrexham FC (owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney), kicked off its fifth season on Hulu earlier this month.