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Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Reunite for Disney+ Sailing Docuseries

Deadpool and Wolverine are back together again

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Tom Slingsby, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds for their untitled Disney+ docuseries. (Disney+)

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up onscreen once more, but not as Deadpool and Wolverine this time. Instead, they’ll just be themselves, as Disney+ has greenlit a new docuseries all about the duo’s sailing team.

The series comes from Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort and follows SailGP’s BONDS Flying Roos from Australia, which Jackman and Reynolds co-own. Per the official synopsis, the show will follow the team “across a global racing season defined by speed, pressure and high stakes – a stadium-style championship where identical 50-foot catamarans race in close-to-shore courses at speeds of up to 100 km/h.”

“This is our first collaboration since ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ and we once again anticipate action, comedy, heart but with a lot more water. And (fingers crossed) pirates. We hope there’s pirates in SailGP,” Jackman and Reynolds said in a joint Friday statement.

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The docuseries remains untitled for the time being, but Jackman and Reynolds will be joined by Tom Slingsby, an Olympic gold medallist, America’s Cup winner, three-time SailGP champion and one of the most decorated sailors in history.

“Following Ryan, Hugh and the SailGP’s BONDS Flying Roos Australian team’s journey gives us a remarkable inside view of this thrilling sport and what it takes to compete at the highest level,” Eric Schrier, president of Direct-to-Consumer International Originals, Strategic Programming and Emerging Media, added.

The series marks the second one to follow a team co-owned by Reynolds. “Welcome to Wrexham,” which centers on Wrexham FC (owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney), kicked off its fifth season on Hulu earlier this month.

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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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