Taylor Swift Interrupts Dakota Johnson’s ‘SNL’ Monologue With Breakup Advice

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Dakota Johnson‘s “Saturday Night Live” monologue was interrupted this week by the actress’ “literal therapist,” Taylor Swift, who bonded with the host over their shared experiences dating musicians who “don’t wear shoes” and happen to be “terrible in bed.”

Johnson kicked off her “SNL” run this week with a joke about her failed 2024 superhero movie “Madame Web,” which she remarked she is still promoting because “it hasn’t made any money yet.” Afterward, the actress reflected on the other turns her life has taken since she last hosted “SNL.”

“I went through two very public, very lame breakups with two very awesome musicians. Looking for a third,” Johnson joked, referencing her splits from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Role Model singer-songwriter Tucker Pillsbury. While she vowed not to talk anymore about her personal life, Johnson’s monologue was derailed again after she noted that her new movie, “Verity,” is a psychosexual erotic thriller.

“So is dating musicians. Some of them don’t wear shoes. Some of them are terrible in bed. But all of them are in my DMs,” Johnson said. “Some people leave concerts with merch, and I leave concerts with a two-and-a-half year relationship.” Thankfully, Johnson said she has “good friends” who do not judge her for her dating choices.

Enter: Swift, whom Johnson called her “literal therapist,” much to the former’s discomfort. “I’m not your therapist, actually. You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some,” Swift said.

You can watch Johnson’s “SNL” monologue below.

Dakota Johnson’s monologue! https://t.co/ZxOi5zVZLF — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2026

Johnson argued that she shows up at Swift’s house because she has “manners,” but the “Patient Zero” singer-songwriter did not see it the same way.

“You plop on my couch and overshare, and every so often I just say, ‘Damn, that’s crazy,’” Swift explained. “And then I give you a pedialyte and my security drives you home.” Johnson, for her part, defended her taste in musicians as a “public service,” while Swift stood supportively next to her.

“I think actually I’m doing a public service by dating them because, ladies, I am saving you a lot of money on Zoloft,” Johnson said. “So you’re welcome, America… and also England and parts of Ireland and Cleveland, apparently.”

Swift’s appearance on “SNL” this week comes less than a week after she debuted the music video for “Patient Zero,” one of four “encore” deluxe tracks she released last week tied to her 2025 album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” Johnson starred in the “Patient Zero” music video as the current partner of a toxic man (Colin Farrell) who used to be with Swift’s ghostly character.

As part of the music video’s release, Johnson also presented Swift at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards last Sunday night with the show’s inaugural Artist Directors Honors prize.