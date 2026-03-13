Camila Morrone Has Cold Feet in ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Trailer

Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco’s pending nuptials are doomed from the start in Netflix’s upcoming horror miniseries “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.”

The official trailer for Haley Z. Boston’s limited series sees the couple’s blossoming relationship and teases its treacherous ending. Nicky (DiMarco) suggests to Rachel (Morrone) that they have a small ceremony in his parents’ cabin in the woods to avoid the “wedding bulls–t.”

Together with her fiancé, she embarks on a road trip to his family’s vacation home, secluded in a snowy forest. She begins to have second thoughts as a a series of eerie coincidences and dreadful surprises send her into a paranoia spiral.

“Ever since we got here I feel like something weird is going on,” Morrone says in the trailer.

One of her friends warns her that things are not adding up and a strange man even asks her if she’s sure Nicky is “the one.” Her fiancé’s parents do not help the situation, offering cryptic advice about protecting the soul of your partner.

“What makes two people soulmates, some call it fate, but the most important decision is whom you trust to keep secrets,” Nicky’s father told the couple.

The series showrunner described “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” as an atmospheric horror series — somewhere between “Carrie” and “Rosemary’s Baby.”

“I love horror. It’s natural to me,” Boston said. “Horror allows you to explore taboo feelings and take all of these fears and give them some bite…The week leading up to a wedding is such a ripe comparison to walking the plank. You’re marching toward your death if it’s the wrong choice.”

Camila Morrone as Rachel Harkin in episode 106 of Something Very (Courtesy of Netflix)

Joining Morrone and DiMarco are Jennifer Jason Leigh (Victoria), Ted Levine (Boris), Jeff Wilbusch (Jules), Karla Crome (Nell), Gus Birney (Portia) and Zlatko Burić.

Boston executive produces the series with the Duffer Brothers for Upside Down Pictures as well as Hilary Leavitt, Andrea Sperling and Weronika Tofilska. Tofilska, who also directed episodes of “Baby Reindeer,” will direct four episodes of the series. Other directors include Axelle Carolyn and Lisa Brühlmann.

All eight episodes of “Something Very Bad Is Gonna Happen” will be available to stream March 26.