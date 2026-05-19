Trey Parker and Matt Stone Confirm New ‘South Park’ Episodes Will Return This September | Video

Trey Parker and Matt Stone confirmed new episodes of “South Park” will air on Comedy Central this September, sharing the update on a new episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The “South Park” co-creators announced the news on Monday evening, revealing to host Jimmy Kimmel that their hit animated sitcom will debut new episodes on September 16.

“That means you guys will start working on it on September 15?” Kimmel asked.

Parker quipped in response, “We’ll go back to work the last week of August, but we’ll only go for a few hours a day.”

The update came five months after Season 28 concluded in December after airing only five episodes, with no word on when new installments would be arriving on Comedy Central.

Last season was particularly controversial, as it followed President Donald Trump’s attempt to abort his love child with Satan, seeking help from Vice President JD Vance and self-proclaimed “antichrist expert” Peter Thiel.

Parker and Stone discussed the evolution of those characters on Kimmel. Watch the segment below.

Representatives for Comedy Central did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Though Comedy Central is now owned by Paramount Skydance, a company operated by Trump supporter David Ellison, “South Park’s” future at the network was locked in last summer.

As was reported at the time, Parker and Stone resolved their dispute with Paramount over the global streaming rights to “South Park” and reached a deal worth $1.5 billion, bringing the show to Paramount+ in the United States.

Per the July report, the new multi-year deal included 50 new episodes over five seasons, with Parker and Stone agreeing to produce at least 10 new episodes of “South Park” a year.

“Matt and Trey are singular, creative forces whose fearless humor and boundary pushing storytelling have made South Park one of the most beloved and enduring series ever — more popular today than at any point in its history, and one of the most valuable TV franchises in the world,” Chris McCarthy, the then co-CEO of Paramount Global and president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment, said at the time. “They are exceptional talents and trusted partners – we’re thrilled that Comedy Central and now Paramount+ globally will be the home to South Park for years to come and our thanks to the Skydance team for their vital partnership in making this happen.”