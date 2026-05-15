Stephen Colbert Jabs CBS News After China Visa Snag: ‘At Most One Country Away’ | Video

Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but roast his colleagues over at CBS News after the network failed to get a visa to cover Trump’s state visit to China.

“All the news teams are on the ground in China to cover this epic and historic summit,” Colbert said during Thursday’s monologue for “The Late Show. “All except one, because our CBS News colleague Tony Dokoupil is being forced to broadcast from Taiwan after failing to get a Chinese visa in time.”

He added: “Well, that is disappointing, but it does fit in with their slogan. CBS News, when events happen, we’re at most one country away.”

Colbert didn’t hold back, as he continued by noting that “some news networks did somehow manage to be in the place that they were covering,” highlighting ABC News’ coverage, which saw David Muir learning about robotics in Beijing.

After playing footage of Muir’s interaction with a robot, which was taught to lay on the ground via artificial intelligence, Colbert quipped, “Hey, that robot took the job I’m starting on May 22nd.” The comedian was, of course, referring to his final show, which airs next week.

In January, CBS locked in the final air date for “The Late Show,” which will be May 21. The decision followed CBS’ announcement last summer, in which they shared that “The Late Show” would be coming to an end shortly after Colbert mocked Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Trump, blasting the move as a “big fat bribe.”

However, CBS executives noted at the time that the cancellation decision was purely a financial one.

Watch Colbert’s monologue in full above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.