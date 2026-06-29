Amanda Batula to Exit ‘Summer House’ After 10 Seasons Following West Wilson Relationship Drama

Amanda Batula will not return to “Summer House” in the wake of her controversial relationship with castmate West Wilson.

This exit has widely been suspected following blow back from fans over her sparking a romantic relationship with Wilson, who has already been ousted from the show. Batula was an OG on the Bravo series, joining Season 1 with her then-boyfriend and ex-husband Kyle Cooke.

Batula and Wilson’s relationship was earth-shaking for the Bravo cast, who are particularly close because they live together in a summer house in the Hamptons. Wilson had a complicated on-again-off-again relationship with Batula’s best friend in the house Ciara Miller.

Batula and Wilson made waves in late March when the pair shared they were exploring a romantic connection on the heels of her separation announcement from Cooke. In a joint statement, the duo said their “connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship.” They have since doubled down on their relationship, even traveling to Europe recently.

Fans of the Bravo series compared the drama to the famed Scandoval betrayal involving “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Because the cast is forced to be in close quarters, the drama made it difficult for Miller to remain cordial with Wilson and Batula let alone live and film with them. Batula and Wilson half-heartedly confirmed their relationship on March 31 in a joint post on Instagram.

An individual with knowledge of the show says that it does not make sense for Batula due to the nature of the show. Bravo has not confirmed the main cast for “Summer House” Season 11, and it remains to be seen if Miller or Cooke will be returning.

The news came after “Summer House” wrapped up its three-part reunion, which rolled out across May 26, June 2 and June 9. The fanbase was so enraged by the drama that Bravo dropped one additional episode, titled “Summer House: The Aftermath,” which will aired on June 16.