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‘Survivor 50’ Winner Revealed: Who Won the $2 Million Prize?

The three-hour finale also unveils who won the title of America’s favorite player

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Survivor50
The cast of "Survivor 50" (Robert Voets/CBS)

Survivor 50″ has crowned its winner.

After welcoming back 24 fan-favorites for the CBS competition series, “Survivor: In the Hands of the Fans” finally named its sole champion during Wednesday’s momentous three-hour finale.

The finale, which ran from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT, kicked off by seeing the final five immunity challenge end in a showdown, before host Jeff Probst revealed the outcomes of the remaining in-game fan votes and how they would impact the final stage of the competition. The final five players included Aubry Bracco (Season 32, Season 34, Season 38), Jonathan Young (Season 42), Tiffany Ervin (Season 46), Joe Hunter (Season 48) and Rizo Velovic (Season 49).

After the high-stakes final challenge and twists were revealed, Joe, Aubry and Jonathan were the three players left standing for the final tribal council. In true “Survivor” fashion, the eliminated players grilled the finalists on their decisions throughout the monumental season before casting their votes for the winner — only this time they had to wait until the live finale portion in Los Angeles to learn the results.

The winner was revealed to be Aubry, taking home the $2 million prize and a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser. She won with eight votes, with Jonathan receiving three and Joe landing zero votes.

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The other iconic castaways who returned for the live reunion were Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, Kyle Fraser, Savannah Louie, Q Burdette, Mike White, Angelina Keeley, Charlie Davis, Kamilla Karthigesu, Genevieve Mushaluk, Colby Donaldson, Dee Valladares, Chrissy Hofbeck, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Christian Hubicki, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Emily Flippen, Ozzy Lusth, Rick Devens and Cirie Fields.

The finale also revealed that Kamilla and Charlie will cameo in “The White Lotus” Season 4, with Mike White sharing the news when he phoned into the live special from the set of the HBO drama. Rick also shared that he got to keep his MrBeast coin and Cirie received her own “Spirit of Survivor” award.

Plus, Cirie was crowned America’s favorite player, with Sia awarding her a $100,000 prize.

The milestone season also boosted the series to its second streaming top 10 appearance ever, which saw “Survivor” tally 579 million minutes during the week of April 6, landing as the No. 7 most-streamed acquired series for the week.

“Survivor” will return for Season 51 this fall on CBS, with Season 52 to follow.

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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

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