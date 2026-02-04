ABC to Air ‘The Bachelorette’ Special After the Oscars, Reuniting the Franchise’s Leading Women

“The Bachelorette” has a special introduction planned for Taylor Frankie Paul, reuniting 18 former leading ladies to offer advice for the newly minted star.

ABC will air a special preview episode “The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose” following the Academy Awards Sunday March 15. The former Bachelorettes will look back on their experiences on the show and share behind-the-scenes content with fans at home.

The returning Bachelorettes, in order of their seasons, include Trista Sutter, Meredith Phillips, DeAnna Pappas, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Hebert-Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard-Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman-Hart, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, Hannah Brown-Woolard, Tayshia Adams, Katie Thurston, Rachel Recchia, Charity Lawson and Joan Vassos, the Golden Bachelorette.

Out of the returning Bachelorettes five of the women — Trista, Desiree, JoJo, Charity and Joan — are still with the partner they chose on the show. The former leads missing from the special are Jen Schefft, Jillian Harris, Clare Crawley, Michelle Young, Gabby Windey and Jenn Tran.

Paul got her start on Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” reality series and is the first “Bachelorette” star to lead the franchise without appearing as a contestant first.

“The Bachelorette” Season 22 will premiere the following Sunday March 22 with a two-hour premiere led by the 31-year-old social media star. She initially rose to viral fame on TikTok for a MomTok soft-swinging scandal, which ultimately led to Hulu’s hit series. She is also a single mother of three.

The special will air three days after the premiere of Season 4 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” on Hulu March 12.

“The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company, with Scott Teti as executive producer.

Season 22 of “The Bachelorette” will air on ABC Sunday March 22 at 8 p.m. ET / PT. “Before the First Rose” will air after the Oscars at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.