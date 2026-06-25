‘The Boroughs’ Topped Nielsen Charts With 1.7 Billion Minutes 3 Weeks Before Cancellation

“The Boroughs” reached the top of the Nielsen streaming charts in its first full week of availability, three weeks before getting canceled at Netflix.

The sci-fi series, from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and produced by the Duffer Brothers, climbed to No. 1 in the week of May 25 with 1.74 billion minutes, up 45% from the previous week where it landed at No. 2 — behind Netflix’s “Nemesis.”

The show picked up some younger audiences after finding more attention from older viewers in its debut week, increasing from 11% among adults 18-34 to 15%. Still, its audience remained concentrated in the 50+ range, per Nielsen data, with 31% among the 50-64 range.

The show boasted strong ratings in its debut, like most Netflix shows upon their release, but the streamer opted not to pursue a Season 2 citing low audience retention and high production costs. The cancellation sparked public backlash from fans and series stars Geena Davis and Denis O’Hare.

The series featured an ensemble cast including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Denis O’Hare, Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters, Jena Malone and others. It centered on a friend group at a retirement community working together to uncover a dark conspiracy in their midst.

Prime Video and MGM+ series “Spider-Noir,” from Sony Pictures Television, premiered on May 25 and landed the No. 4 spot on the overall charts, behind perennial hits “Bluey” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” with 851 million minutes. Paramount’s “Dutton Ranch” made it to No. 6 overall and No. 3 in the streaming originals chart with a series high of 782 million minutes.

Also of note was Apple TV’s “Your Friends and Neighbors” reaching its highest ranking to date at No. 8 on the originals chart with Season 2’s penultimate episode, reaching 387 million minutes.

Hulu’s “The Testaments,” a sequel series of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” made its debut on the chart with the drop of its Season 1 finale gathering 377 million minutes — the series had already been renewed for Season 2 by then.