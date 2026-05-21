Stephen Colbert Grilled by Billy Crystal, Amy Sedaris, Wife Evie and More for Final ‘Late Show’ Questionnaire

Stephen Colbert was surprised with a number of familiar faces during his second to last episode of “The Late Show,” as Billy Crystal, Amy Sedaris, wife Evie McGee-Colbert and more were tapped to ask the host questions from his “Colbert Questionert.”

In lieu of a big sit down interview with one celebrity, Colbert, instead, was put in the hot seat and was asked a series of questions from his popular questionnaire segment.

As Colbert explained at the top of the segment, the “Colbert Questionert” is a standardized list of 15 questions raging in topics from theories on life after death to one’s favorite sandwich. Colbert himself got to answer these wide-ranging questions by his former guests, including Billy Crystal, Josh Brolin, Weird Al Yankovic, Martha Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Mark Hamill, Ben Stiller, Tiffany Haddish, Aubrey Plaza, James Taylor, Robert De Niro and John Dickerson, among others.

However, the best interaction of the night came from two of the women Colbert knows best: Evie McGee-Colbert and Amy Sedaris.

Namely, Colbert’s wife was introduced to the stage as “the ‘Late Show’s’ First Lady,” with the late night host asking his spouse if she ran into Haddish (who had hit on him minutes prior.)

“I did!” she quipped. “I hear we’re all going traveling together.”

She then asked her husband, “How you doing? How do you like this?”

“I’m good. Being in this seat is weird for me,” Colbert hesitantly noted. “That’s exactly it, not having control. What do you got?”

At this moment, McGee-Colbert asked from the “Questionert”: “What is your favorite smell, darling?”

“That’s a good one for you. Oh, you’re not gonna like the answer. My favorite smell is when we are going out someplace, and you go upstairs to get ready first, and then I, because you take a little longer … come up to follow you,” he said, “and when I get to like, the top of the stairs, I know that you’ve already gotten out of the shower, because I can smell that like rose lotion … And then, I know that you’re in there wearing very little.”

This answer prompted a big reaction from Colbert’s wife, who burst out laughing over the comment.

After McGee-Colbert exited the stage, Sedaris, who has known Colbert for almost 40 years, came out, telling her friend that she was both “happy” and “sad” to be there. She then ripped up the question she was given, pretending that she planned to go rogue.

Sedaris then read aloud from the torn notes: “What is your least favorite smell?

“I was maybe 10 or 11, and I had a next-door neighbor across the street, the Millers. And Mrs. Miller was really lovely. We used to talk all the time, even when the kids weren’t around, she was just really lovely woman,” he recalled. “And I remember one day she was cleaning out underneath the sink, I was just sitting like, on the bar stool … and you know how people keep like jars of grease? It had either broken or the jar lid had come loose, and it had leaked. That grease had poured into a bag of sugar, and the bag of sugar had turned rancid.”

He continued: “She said to me, ‘Do you want to smell just the worst thing?’ … And I said, ‘Sure,’ and I smelled it, and I can’t possibly describe what it’s like, but I remember even as a boy going, wow, I know there’s some bad smells, like we humans make our own bad smelling things, which you can obviously think of, but this was so much worse than anything else I’d ever [smelled]. I didn’t think anything could smell that bad, and so it stuck with me.”

This sentimental sendoff, which also included a musical performance from Bruce Springsteen, came one day before Colbert was set to sign off the air.

In January, CBS locked in the final air date for “The Late Show,” which will be May 21. The decision followed CBS’ announcement last summer, in which they shared that “The Late Show” would be coming to an end shortly after Colbert mocked Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, blasting the move as a “big fat bribe.”

However, CBS executives noted at the time that the cancellation decision was purely a financial one.

The series finale of “The Late Show” airs Thursday at 11:35 PM ET on CBS.