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‘The Pitt’: Nurse Dana Worries She’ll Never See Dr. Robby Again After Sabbatical | Exclusive Clip

“I’ve got a bad feeling,” Katherine LaNasa’s character says after last week’s explosive confrontation on the HBO Max series

Courtesy of Casey Loving

As always, things are heating up on “The Pitt” — and even Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa) is starting to get worried.

In an exclusive sneak peek of “The Pitt” Season 2, Episode 14 (“8:00 P.M.”) shared with TheWrap, the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s charge nurse tells Dr. Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy) that she’s worried for his fellow attending, Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle). Dana’s concern comes after two explosive confrontations with Robby in back-to-back episodes after he’s exhibited increasingly concerning behavior throughout the show’s second season.

“I’m sad or scared or some f–king thing,” Dana says. “I’m worried.”

“What’s going on?” Abbot asks.

“Robby. I’ve got a bad feeling,” Dana responds. “It’s like I’m never gonna see him again after tonight.”

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With only two hours left in the season (and Robby’s regular shift already over), the clock is ticking closer and closer to a three-month sabbatical for the Pitt’s senior attending. “The Pitt’s” second season takes place on the Fourth of July, which also happens to be the last day before Robby drives off on his motorcycle alone for a multi-month break.

But Robby has hardly been able to hide a deteriorating mental state as the season has progressed. The maverick doctor is getting increasingly testy, with frequent outbursts and confrontations among the rest of his staff. In quieter moments, Robby has dropped concerning hints that he might not return from this temporary vacation.

At the end of the previous episode, “7:00 P.M.,” Dana implored Robby to walk away, to go home and start his trip before things spiral further out of control. The pair had another argument following their big fight at the end of “6:00 P.M.,” one where Robby suddenly reveals that his mother left him when he was young (something not even Dana knew). He then leaves the charge nurse with one final bombshell before walking away in tears.

“What if I don’t come back?” he asks before the episode fades to black.

“8:00 P.M.” is directed by Uta Briesewitz and written by Noah Wyle. The episode airs Thursday night at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

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Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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