‘The View’: Joy Behar Asks if Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Dog Is Named After Trump After She Refuses to Reveal Name On-Air

“The View” guest host Elisabeth Hasselbeck refused to give up her dog’s name on-air on Thursday morning, so Joy Behar took a swing at it. Naturally, the ABC host guessed it had something to do with the current president.

The moment came as the women discussed how important pets are in a relationship, and whether they would force a partner to choose between them or animals, after “Hamnet” star Jessie Buckley recently admitted she made her husband do exactly that. The topic prompted the women to reflect on past relationships and pets, and Hasselbeck noted that her husband never wanted a dog, but now they share one that he loves.

When Behar asked for the name of the pup, Hasselbeck refused to tell her, saying “it’s secret.”

“Is it Donald?” Behar retorted.

The host was very clearly referring to Donald Trump, who Hasselbeck voted for and has vocally supported during his guest stint on “The View” this week.

“You know Joy, I’m really gonna miss you next week, I have to say,” Hasselbeck joked back.

Hasselbeck still has one more show in her guest hosting stint, but will indeed be gone next week. She is only temporarily filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is on maternity leave with her newborn son.

Still, she did not cave on giving the dog’s name. Of course, Behar herself has had pets, past and present, named for political figures, which she readily admitted as the discussion continued.

“My dog is named Bernie Sanders, and I had a cat, my cat was named Benito Puss-olini,” Behar noted.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.