‘The White Lotus’: Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul Join Season 4

Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul have boarded “The White Lotus” Season 4.

The five actors have been cast in the fourth installment of “The White Lotus,” joining a slew of previously announced cast members, which include Sandra Bernhard, Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

After heading to Hawaii, Italy and Thailand, “The White Lotus” Season 4 will head to France as the series follows a new set of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week. Casting is still ongoing.

Greenfield is best known for playing Schmidt in “New Girl,” and has also starred in “The Neighborhood,” “A Man on the Inside,” “Running Point” and “Don’t Say Good Luck.” Nanjiani has starred in “Night Thoughts,” “Welcome to Chippendales,” “The Big Sick” and “Only Murders in the Building,” among others.

Bennet will star in Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama series and can be seen in “Interior Chinatown” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Hall can be seen in “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Paul’s credits include “Free Bert” and “The D Train.”

Like past installments, “The White Lotus” Season 4 is created, written and directed by Mike White, and is executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Bennet is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs and Fox. Greenfield is repped by United Talent Agency, Untitled, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Nanjiani is repped by UTA, Mosaic, Shreck Rose and Origin PR.

Hall is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment and Paul is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.