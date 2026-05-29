Fallon Scores Biggest Audience Since February Thanks to ‘Off Campus’ Stars With 1.7 Million Viewers | Exclusive

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” scored its best audience since February, thanks to a visit from the stars of buzzy romance series “Off Campus,” TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The Friday, May 22, installment of “The Tonight Show,” which saw Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli stop by, drew 1.7 million viewers, per Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. This marked the biggest total viewership the show has seen since Feb. 6 and the fourth best of the 2025-26 TV season.

In addition to Bright and Cameli, who lead the first season of the Prime Video adaptation, the May 22 show featured guests Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal and musical guest Maluma. The episode also benefitted from its NBA lead-in for game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

On social media, content from the episode has scored over 168 million social impressions and growing, building on “The Tonight Show’s” spot as the top late night program across the social landscape when it comes to followers, engagements and video views.

“Off Campus,” which was adapted from Elle Kennedy’s book series, has been a massive success for Prime Video, with the freshman series ranking as the streamer’s No. 3 most-viewed debut season in history, outpacing “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Notably, the May 22 episode was also the first day without “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on the air. “The Tonight Show” went dark on May 21, the day of the series finale of “The Late Show.”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns with a new episode on Monday, June 1, which will feature guests Tina Fey, Marlon Wayans and Jazz Chisholm Jr., as well as a performance from “Schmigadoon!”

Hailing from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by showrunner Chris Miller alongside Gerard Bradford.

“The Tonight Show,” which tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center, airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.