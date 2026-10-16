‘True Detective’: Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas Locked to Lead Season 5

The next iteration of HBO’s “True Detective” has officially found its leads in Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas.

Issa López, who took over as the showrunner from Nic Pizzolatto last season, will serve as showrunner, writer, director and executive producer for Season 5.

Cage was first tied to Season 5 of “True Detective” back in August, when it was reported that he was circling the lead role of New York detective Henry Logan, who investigates the mystery at the center of the new season.

The “National Treasure” star essentially confirmed that he would be joining the latest installment at New York Comic Con last weekend, while speaking on Saturday’s Spotlight panel.

The fifth season of the anthology series will see Cage as Detective Henry Logan and Banderas as Rai García. Season 5 will start production in 2027. After Season 4 focused on a cold case in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, Season 5 will turn its attention to Jamaica Bay in New York for a new mystery written by Season 4 showrunner Issa López, though the two seasons take place in the same universe, per López.

“The references are going to be more to Season 4,” López told TheWrap of Season 5, adding that supernatural elements will still be present. “It’s the same universe, and the magical realism is my brand, so it will be there.”

The anthology has seen many high profile stars take the reins in the leading role. Season 1 starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as a pair of Louisiana State Police detectives. Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali and Jodie Foster led the series in later iterations. Foster won an Emmy Award for her performance in the HBO series in 2024.

This series would mark the first time Cage and Banderas have ever shared the screen together.

Cage is best known for starring in “Face/Off,” “Next,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” “The Rock,” the “National Treasure” franchise, “Moonstruck,” “Arsenal,” “Snowden,” “Dark,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” “Dream Scenario” and “Looking Glass.” He recently starred in Oz Perkins’ “Longlegs,” “The Surfer” and “Gunslingers.”

Banderas is an Academy Award-nominated actor best known for starring in “Pain and Glory,” “Tony,” “Babygirl,” “The Mask of Zorro,” “Desperado,” “Interview With the Vampire” (1994), “The Skin I Live In” and “Puss in Boots,” among many others.

Cage is represented by WME, Stride Management and Attorney Patrick Knapp. Banderas is repped by NuCo Media Group and Greenberg Glusker.

Executive producers for Season 5 include Daniel Zelman, Mari Jo Winkler; Kathleen McCaffrey, Cage, Banderas, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Pizzolatto, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Harrelson and McConaughey.