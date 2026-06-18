Tyra Banks Joins ‘Project Runway’ Season 22 as Recurring Judge | Video

“Project Runway” will have two supermodels on hand when it returns for Season 22 next month, as Tyra Banks has been cast as a recurring judge.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” host will join Heidi Klum, Law Roach, Nina García and mentor Christian Siriano on the Freeform competition series after appearing as a guest judge last season.

The new trailer out Thursday teases a “bigger, bolder and more beautiful” take on the reality television staple, more than two decades after it first hit Bravo in 2004.

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Season 22’s cast also marks the show’s largest ever at 22 designers — complete with returning contestant Joseph McRae, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Plane Jane and Q, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Nola and “Next in Fashion” runner-up Bao Tranchi.

Plus, this year is set to feature a “Dancing with the Stars” crossover episode with Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Julianne Hough walking the runway as models.

Banks’ casting news also comes just days after she sued Netflix for its “false and defamatory” portrayal of her time making “ANTM” in the docuseries, “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.” In her civil suit, she accuses the streamer of selecting just 16 minutes out of a three-and-a-half-hour sit-down interview in order to construct a specific narrative.

“Project Runway” returns July 9 on Freeform, Hulu and Disney+.





