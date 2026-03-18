Darren Star Rom-Com ‘Uncorked’ Lands Series Order at Netflix

Netflix is expanding its rom-com slate with “Uncorked,” a new series from “Sex and the City” and “Emily in Paris” creator Darren Star. The news was announced during the Next on Netflix presentation on Wednesday.

The series will follow “a talented but self-destructive winemaker,” according to a press release. She returns to Napa Valley for her second chance at love and securing her legacy, but her return gives her more than she bargained for. The series comes from Star as well as David Schulner, known for his work on “New Amsterdam.”

“Seeing audiences around the world fall in love with ‘Emily in Paris’ has been a dream,” Star said. “As Emily’s story continues to inspire and unfold, I’m excited to continue my relationship with Netflix and explore a new world with ‘Uncorked.’ We’re diving straight into the legacy and romance of Napa Valley, where every great vintage has a unique story to tell.”

“Darren and I wanted to create a series that explores what happens when your greatest passion is also your Achilles’ heel,” Schulner said. “With Napa’s beauty and bounty as our setting, we hope the audience never wants to leave. We want to thank Netflix and Universal Television for indulging our copious amounts of day drinking in the name of meticulous research.”

Both Star and Schulner will executive produce. Other executive producers include Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns (both worked on “Emily In Paris” and “Free Bert”) under their banner Counterpart. They will also continue to helm “Emily in Paris,” which was recently renewed for Season 6.