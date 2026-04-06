Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns With New Episodes After Easter

If you’re hoping to take a little time to enjoy “The View” this week, you still can, but just know, they won’t be new episodes. The ABC talk show is officially on hiatus, but don’t worry, it’s a very brief one.

As always, the ladies are taking a sort of Spring Break for themselves, following the Easter holiday. Thursday, April 2 was the last new, live show for a week, coming on the heels of a strong first quarter for the talk show — in fact, the strongest its seen in five years.

So, when does it return? What episodes can you watch in the meantime? We’ve got the breakdown for you.

When does “The View” come back with new episodes?

“The View” will return with new, live episodes on Monday, April 13.

Will Alyssa be back too?

Yes, host Alyssa Farah Griffin is set to return from maternity leave for the April 13 episode, after a few weeks of rotating guest hosts.

What’s airing during “The View” time this week?

As is often the case with short hiatuses, ABC will air reruns of “The View” during its normal time slot. Here are the episodes you’ll be able to watch again this week:

Monday, April 6 : Sara Eisen guest co-hosts; Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss and Kate Mara (actors, “Imperfect Women”) — Originally aired 3/19/26

: Sara Eisen guest co-hosts; Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss and Kate Mara (actors, “Imperfect Women”) — Originally aired 3/19/26 Tuesday, April 7: Elisabeth Hasselbeck guest co-hosts; Daniel Radcliffe (actor, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and Broadway’s “Every Brilliant Thing”) — Originally aired 3/5/26

Elisabeth Hasselbeck guest co-hosts; Daniel Radcliffe (actor, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and Broadway’s “Every Brilliant Thing”) — Originally aired 3/5/26 Wednesday, April 8: Carly Fiorina guest co-hosts; Sarah Michelle Gellar (actor, “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come”) — Originally aired 3/17/26

Carly Fiorina guest co-hosts; Sarah Michelle Gellar (actor, “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come”) — Originally aired 3/17/26 Thursday, April 9: Abby Huntsman guest co-hosts; Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood (judges, “American Idol”) — Originally aired 3/24/26

Abby Huntsman guest co-hosts; Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood (judges, “American Idol”) — Originally aired 3/24/26 Friday, April 10: Sheryl Underwood guest co-hosts; Day of Hot Topics — Originally aired 3/10/26

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.