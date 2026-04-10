Where to Watch ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’

It’s been 20 years since “Malcolm in the Middle” came to end, but today, the family is back together once more. You can now watch “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.”

The new series picks up with Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) as an adult, and a dad. He’s been keeping his daughter from his family for a decade, but is dragged back into their orbit when his parents Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.

Here’s what you need to know in order to watch it.

When does it premiere?

“Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” kicks off on Friday, April 10.

Is it streaming?

It sure is. You can watch the show on Hulu, and/or Hulu on Disney+ if you bundle the streamers.

How many episodes are there?

Don’t expect this to get back to the typical broadcast sitcom format of 18-23 episodes per season. This is just a four-part revival (for now, at least).

Is it a reboot?

No, this is a revival. The series picks up in the same universe and same timeline as the original series, just many years later. All the characters you know and love from the original are back, and everything that happened in the original series is still canon.

Are all the original actors back?

Not all of them, but most of them are. Erik Per Sullivan played Malcolm’s younger brother Dewey in the original series, but the character in the revival is played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

Sullivan left Hollywood more than a decade ago, getting back to living just a normal life. The rest of the cast was well aware and supportive of that decision, and knew when the revival came around that he would not be part of it.

Watch the trailer: