‘White Lotus’ Recasting: Laura Dern Replaces Helena Bonham Carter in Season 4

Laura Dern has joined the cast of “The White Lotus” Season 4, filling the role that was vacated by Helena Bonham Carter, who exited the show during the first week of filming, TheWrap has learned. This new role is being developed and written specifically for Dern.

The move marks a reunion between Dern and creator Mike White, who worked together on White’s critically acclaimed HBO series “Enlightened,” which ran for two seasons from 2011 to 2013 before being canceled. Both White and Dern co-created “Enlightened” and served as executive producers on the critically-acclaimed series. Despite only lasting a couple of seasons, the comedy-drama netted Dern a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Carter exited “The White Lotus” show last week, with HBO explaining that it became clear once production got underway that she wasn’t the right fit for the role that White had envisioned.

“With filming just underway on season four of ‘The White Lotus,’ it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set. The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon.”

Aside from “Enlightened,” Dern has a long history with HBO. The actress also won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role in “Big Little Lies” as well as a Golden Globe for her role in Jay Roach’s “Recount.”

Season 4 of “The White Lotus” will take place in the south of France and follow a new group of hotel guests and employees during the Cannes Film Festival. In addition to Dern, this season stars Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. The additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

Season 4 is created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces the series alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.