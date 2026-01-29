The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and More

It is a busy week of streaming premieres.

The week has already seen Marvel’s first TV show of the year arrive on Disney+, as well as one of 2025’s biggest movies make its VOD debut and a fan-favorite Apple TV dramedy kick off its highly anticipated third season. Elsewhere, one hit Netflix original unveiled Thursday the first half of its long-awaited fourth season, while Amazon’s streaming premieres this week are headlined by a star-studded new action buddy comedy.

You do not have to look far for something to watch on streaming right now. Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Wonder Man” Season 1 (Suzanne Tenner/Marvel Studios) “Wonder Man” Season 1 (Disney+) You could be forgiven for not knowing that “Wonder Man” premiered on Disney+ this week — or what the series even is, for that matter. Marvel has done little to promote its new, metatextual riff on Hollywood’s superhero movie complex, despite it being the studio’s first new title of 2026. Initial reviews for the series have been largely positive, and plenty of praise has specifically been heaped on stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as comic book superhero and struggling actor Simon Williams, and Ben Kingsley, who reprises his previous Marvel role as once-imprisoned thespian Trevor Slattery. The series has a more comedic, quirky tone and vibe than most Marvel shows, as well as a smaller scope than comic book fans may be used to. But the series also has its own, unique kind of charm, and all of its eight episodes premiered at once Tuesday on Disney+. That means “Wonder Man” has everything it needs to be a go-to binge-watch favorite for a lot of viewers this weekend, including you.

“Zootopia 2” (Credit: Disney) “Zootopia 2” (2025) “Zootopia 2,” the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time, has officially become available to buy and stream on demand this week. Disney’s acclaimed “Zootopia” sequel hit theaters last November and quickly garnered positive reviews from critics, as well as a whole lot of money at the box office. Set after the events of the first “Zootopia,” the film catches back up with unlikely rabbit-fox duo Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and follows them as they are framed and forced to pursue a reptile named Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan) across the metropolitan land of Zootopia in order to clear their names. The film, in other words, drops viewers right back into the same, gorgeously animated world that helped distinguish the first “Zootopia” and make it such a hit. So, whether you missed its initial theatrical run or you just need something you can watch with your whole family, you could not go wrong giving “Zootopia 2” a few hours of your time this weekend.

"Shrinking" Season 3 (Apple TV) "Shrinking" Season 3 (Apple TV) It has been over a year since "Shrinking" wrapped up its endearing second season, but the Apple TV hit is finally back this week. The first episode of "Shrinking" Season 3 premiered Wednesday on the streaming service, and its remaining 10 installments are set to premiere one at a time weekly through April 8. Fans of the show do not have much to worry about, either. All the things that have made "Shrinking" stand out to this point, including its humor, the chemistry of its cast and its willingness to fully embrace its characters' human messiness, are all back in its latest season.

'Shrinking' Star Jason Segel Unpacks Jimmy and Louis' Season 3 Premiere Heart-to-Heart: 'It's Time to Let Everybody Move On' Stars Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams and co. have all returned for the new season, as have past guest stars like Damon Wayans Jr. and Cobie Smulders. So feel free to wrap yourself up in a blanket and give some time again this week to a show that, at its best, has the ability to both make you laugh and offer a welcome helping of some heart-warming comfort.

“The Wrecking Crew” (Jason Laciste/Prime Video) “The Wrecking Crew” (Prime Video) “The Wrecking Crew” is “Blue Beetle” director Ángel Manuel Soto‘s first film since that underrated 2023 superhero adventure, and it promises to bring some comedic, blockbuster-sized action to this weekend’s streaming lineup. Penned by “Your Friends and Neighbors” creator Jonathan Tropper, the film follows two half-brothers, a loose cannon cop (Jason Momoa) and a mannered Navy SEAL (Dave Bautista), as they work together to solve the mysterious conspiracy surrounding their father’s murder. The film, which was partly shot on location in Hawaii, is poised to offer some summer action fun in the middle of this year’s cold, early winter season, and in case that was not enough, the early reviews for the movie have been largely positive. Consequently, if you find yourself in the mood for some lighthearted fun this weekend, look no further than “The Wrecking Crew.” It premiered Wednesday on Amazon’s Prime Video.

“School Spirits” Season 3 (Ed Araquel/Paramount+) “School Spirits” Season 3 (Paramount+) “School Spirits,” one of the more underrated streaming originals of the past few years, has returned this week with its third season. Premiering one year after the show’s sophomore run, “School Spirits” Season 3 dropped the first three of its eight episodes this week on Paramount+. The season’s remaining installments will release one at a time weekly through March 4. That means fans of the supernatural drama, which takes place in a fictional Wisconsin town and follows a group of teen spirits trapped in high school purgatory, can look forward to plenty more “School Spirits” in the coming weeks, while also getting to indulge in a three-episode binge-watch this weekend. Conversely, if you have not checked out “School Spirits” yet, its return this week could present the perfect opportunity to finally do so.

“Bridgerton” Season 4 Part 1 (Liam Daniel/Netflix) “Bridgerton” Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix) Netflix is poised to continue its early 2026 hot streak this week with the return of one of its biggest originals: “Bridgerton.” The first half of the Shonda Rhimes-produced regency romance’s fourth season premiered Thursday on Netflix. The season’s remaining four episodes are set to debut on Feb. 26. Based on author Julia Quinn’s 2001 novel “An Offer from a Gentleman,” the new season focuses on the romance between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), whose identities are initially hidden from each other when they meet at a masquerade ball hosted by Benedict’s mother, Violet (Ruth Gemmell). If you’re a “Bridgerton” fan, we probably don’t need to tell you to make some time for its new episodes this weekend. Odds are, you’re already planning on doing exactly that.

“Rise of the 49ers” (AMC+) “Rise of the 49ers” (AMC+) This year’s Super Bowl is still over a week away. Fortunately, football fans can help fill the gap between now and the big game with “Rise of the 49ers.” AMC’s new four-part docuseries premieres its first two installments Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+, with its remaining two chapters coming the very next night on Monday, Feb. 2. The doc explores the historic “Gold Rush” reign of the San Francisco 49ers throughout the 1980s and early ’90s, during which the team won five Super Bowls and became one of the most dominant football organizations in NFL history. The series promises to feature never-before-seen footage captured during the 49ers’ dynastic reign, as well as interviews with 49ers legends like Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott and Steve Young, and on-camera appearances in each episode from San Mateo native Tom Brady. If you are a sports fan, you will not want to miss “Rise of the 49ers.”