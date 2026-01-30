‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Episode Release Schedule: When Is Part 2 Out?

It may be time for eternal bachelor Benedict Bridgerton to finally settle down in “Bridgerton” Season 4.

The Netflix romance drama returns this Thursday as the next Bridgerton is on the hunt for his Lady in Silver. After his mother hosts a masquerade ball, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) becomes entranced by a debutante. Little does he know, his debutante in disguise is a maid, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Though this season focuses on Benedict and Sophie’s love story, the Bridgerton clan shows up in full force, including Eloise, Francesca, Penelope, and Colin, Hyacinth and Violet. The season even sees a special appearance from Anthony and his wife Kate.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of how to watch this season of the Regency era romance.

When does “Bridgerton” Season 4 come out?

“Bridgerton” Season 4 will come out in two parts. Part 1 arrives on the streamer Thursday, Jan. 29 followed by Part 2 on Feb. 26.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

As has become increasingly popular with Netflix releases, it will debut on the streamer in two bingeable parts. The first four episodes will be out on Thursday, while the final four will land later in February.

Part 1, Jan. 29

Episode 1: “The Waltz”

Episode 2: “Time Transfixed”

Episode 3: “The Field Next to the Other Road”

Episode 4: “An Offer from a Gentleman”

Part 2, Feb. 26

Episode 5: “Yes or No”

Episode 6: “The Passing Winter”

Episode 7: “The Beyond”

Episode 8: “Dance in the Country”

Which Bridgerton family member will Season 4 follow?

This season, bohemian middle child Benedict Bridgerton may finally find his forever. Based on Julia Quinn’s third book in the series, “An Offer from a Gentleman,” Benedict (Thompson) meets a mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell)’s masquerade ball. At the end of the night, Benedict is left holding the enigmatic stranger’s satin glove — setting him on an extensive search for her true identity.

The Lady in Silver is actually a maid named Sophie, played by “Bridgerton” newcomer Yerin Ha. Several other Bridgertons are on their own love stories this season, including Violet, newlywed Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan).

Who stars in “Bridgerton” Season 4?

This season sees family shenanigans with the series’ regulars as well as the addition of several new faces. See the full cast list below:

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton

Victor Alli as John Stirling

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Isabella Wei as Posy Li

Has “Bridgerton” been renewed for more seasons?

The Regency era romance series has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 at Netflix. Fans have speculated which Bridgerton the show will focus on next with many guessing Francesca or Eloise, who both have significant character arcs in Season 4.

Watch the trailer: