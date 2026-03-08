How to Watch ‘Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester.’ Concert Special

Harry Styles will make his streaming debut on Netflix with a live performance of his fourth studio album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

The popstar performed his album in full in Manchester Friday, which was taped exclusively for the streamer. “Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester.” is the artist’s first live concert to appear on any streaming platform.

The one-night-only show precedes Styles’ world tour for his album, “Together, Together,” which kicks off in Amsterdam on May 16. The special, produced by Fulwell Entertainment, will give fans a taste of what to expect from his live show.

Here’s everything you need to know about Styles’ concert special:

Where can I watch “Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester.”?

The live concert will be available to stream only on Netflix.

When will it be available?

The concert streams live worldwide on Sunday, March 8. “Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester.” will premiere at 3 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. PT. The special will be available at the same time globally.

Where was the performance taped?

Styles’ performance was taped live from Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The show featured songs from his fourth studio album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

Is this the first concert special Netflix has released?

No. The streamer has previously rolled out live music specials with artists like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, among others.

In November 2025, Netflix also produced and released “One Shot With Ed Sheeran,” a live music special that follows Sheeran in one unbroken camera take as he journeys through the streets of New York City while performing some of his biggest musical hits.

Watch the teaser:

In the trailer, Styles humorously recreates Netflix’s now-iconic two-note, “tu-dum” sound effect that plays at the start of every one of the streamer’s original movies and TV shows.